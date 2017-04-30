Giro d'Italia: l'Astana parte in 8

Il Giro d'Italia si avvicina a grandi passi, sempre più squadre stanno rivelando i loro nove uomini al via della Corsa Rosa ed oggi anche l'Astana ha rivelato chi comporrà il suo team alla partenza di Alghero. Il team kazako, toccato in prima persona dalla tragica scomparsa di Michele Scarponi la scorsa settimana, ha deciso di onorare la memoria dell'Aquila di Filottrano non sostituendolo nel roster, presentandosi quindi ai nastri di partenza con otto uomini al posto di nove.

Il roster degli azzurri sarà quindi composto da: Pello Bilbao, Zhandos Bizhigitov, Dario Cataldo, Jesper Hansen, Tanel Kangert, Luis Leon Sanchez, Paolo Tiralongo e Andrey Zeits. I corridori saranno guidati dall'ammiraglia da Giuseppe Martinelli, Stefano Zanini e Alexandr Shefer.

"Quello che è successo a Michele è una vera tragedia, non se lo aspettava nessuno. E' stata una grande perdita per tutti. Michele sarebbe dovuto essere il nostro capitano per il Giro - dice il general manager Alexandr Vinokourov in una nota del team postata su Facebook - e per questo abbiamo deciso di non sostituirlo nel roster della corsa, lasciando libero il suo numero. Ogni giorno di questo Giro d'Italia, come in tutte le altre corse, Michele sarà con noi e correremo ogni tappa per onorare la sua memoria, lottando e sorridendo come ci ha insegnato lui".

Vinokourov poi continua: "Penso che sia la decisione giusta e sono sicuro che gli organizzatori del Giro, come tutto il mondo del ciclismo, la accetteranno senza problemi. Ovviamente, questa non sarà l'unica iniziativa dell'Astana per tenere vivo il ricordo di Michele ed aiutare la sua famiglia. Abbiamo fatto partire una raccolta fondi per la sua famiglia e nei prossimi mesi svilupperemo molte altre iniziative", conclude l'ex campione olimpico.

Ecco la nota integrale con testo in inglese:

ASTANA PROTEAM RENOUNCES TO SUBSTITUTE MICHELE SCARPONI, WILL START 100TH GIRO D’ITALIA WITH 8 RIDERS

To honor the memory of our Italian rider Michele Scarponi, who tragically died last week while training, Astana Proteam renounces to substitute the designated captain and will ride the 100th edition of the Giro d’Italia with 8 riders instead of 9.

- What has happened to Michele is a real tragedy that no one could expect or face out. It is a huge blow for the whole team. Michele should have been our leader for the Giro and in this reason we decided not to substitute Michele in the line-up for the race, leaving his race number free. Every day in this Giro d’Italia as well as in all other races Michele will be with us and day by day we will ride trying to honor his memory, fighting and smiling as he taught us all to do, - said general manager of the team Alexandr Vinokurov.

The complete roster of Astana Proteam for the 100th Giro d’Italia is: Pello Bilbao, Zhandos Bizhigitov, Dario Cataldo, Jesper Hansen, Tanel Kangert, Luis Leon Sanchez, Paolo Tiralongo and Andrey Zeits. The team will be directed by Alexandr Shefer, Giuseppe Martinelli and Stefano Zanini.

- I think, this is right decision and I am sure the organizers of the Giro d’Italia as well as the whole cycling community will accept and understand it. Obviously, this will not the only initiative that Astana Proteam is promoting to remember Michele and also to help his family. We initiated such an important thing as the fundraiser for his family, while many others will be developed in the next weeks and months, - added Alexandr Vinokurov.