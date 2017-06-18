ESCLUSIVA - Il vincitore del Giro d'Italia U23 si racconta. Sivakov: "Sono pronto per i pro"

Intervista Sivakov

E' uno dei più fulgidi prospetti del ciclismo mondiale, ha vinto un mese fa la Ronde de l'Isard ed ha vinto giovedì scorso il Giro d'Italia U23 Enel battendo Lucas Hamilton e Mark Padun. Pavel Sivakov si racconta a Vavel Italia, tra la felicità di una grande, grandissima, vittoria ed il pensiero di passare professionista già dal prossimo anno.

Ti aspettavi la vittoria del Giro d'Italia U23 Enel o è stata, a suo modo, una sorpresa? | Do you expect that victory or is that a surprise?

Questa vittoria non è una sorpresa per me. Ho lavorato duro per questo e sapevo di poter lottare per vincere. Ero il capitano della squadra ed ero anche uno dei favoriti, ma non mi aspettavo davvero di vincere la gara, sarei stato soddisfatto con un podio, ma dopo alcune tappe ho realizzato che ero abbastanza forte per poter vincere. | This win is not a surprise for me, as I said I worked hard for it and knew that I could fight for the win. At the start I was the leader of the team for the GC but also was one of the favorites. But I didn't really expect to win the race, I would have been satisfied with a podium but after a few stages I realized that I'm strong enough to take the win.

Come ti senti dopo questa vittoria? | How do you feel after the Giro victory?

Sono super contento della mia vittoria, è la più grande della mia carriera e ho lavorato duro per questo sin dall'inizio della stagione, quando avevo individuato il Giro come il principale obiettivo della stagione. E' una grossa soddisfazione vincere dopo una così lunga e dura preparazione e sono anche molto contento di aver concluso con una vittoria il grande lavoro dei miei compagni. E' la vittoria di tutta la squadra, non solo la mia. | I feel super happy after my victory, it's the biggest one of my career so far, I worked hard for it since the beginning of the season as it was my main goal of the season. It's a big satisfaction to win after such a long and tough preparation. I'm also very happy to conclude the huge work of my teammates by winning the race, it's the win of the whole team not only mine

Hai vinto la Ronde de l'Isard e il Giro d'Italia U23 in meno di un mese. Correrai anche il Giro della Valle d'Aosta e il Tour de l'Avenir? | You win Ronde de l'Isard and Giro in a month. Will you race also the Tour of Valle d'Aosta and the Tour of l'Avenir?

Sì, fanno parte del mio programma, le correrò entrambe. | ​Yes normally these two races are on my program for the second part of the season.

Sivakov alla Ronde de l'Isard | Photo: Kim Caritoux

Ti senti pronto per fare il grande salto e passare tra i professionisti? | Do you feel ready for the pro'?

Sì, penso di essere pronto, ho vinto uno delle più grandi corse della categoria U23. Tuttavia mi sto prendendo del tempo per pensarci perché è davvero un grande passo. | I think to be ready to turn pro, I won one of the biggest races of the U23 category. But I'll take some time to think about it because it's a very big step.

Cosa sogni di vincere tra i pro'? Un grande giro o una monumento (ha vinto il Giro delle Fiandre Juniores nel 2015, nda)? | What's your dream? A Grand Tour or a classic?

Sono entrambi dei grandi risultati per un ciclista, ma io sogno di vincere un grande giro. | Both of those are the biggest achievements for a cyclist. But I dream more about a Grand Tour victory.

Chi è il tuo idolo tra i professionisti? Chi ti ha ispirato? | Who is your idol? Who inspire you?