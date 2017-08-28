Comebacks and great goals

Image: torinofc.it

The beauty of football is to watch lots of goals and good strategic games. But what Belotti did for Torino yesterday can’t be considered as a goal. It can be named as an artwork. A great artwork. But first we have to talk about the results of the weekend and the surprises Serie A had prepared for all the Italian football fans. Besides, there were some predictions in the previous article which happened in real life.

Three points with troubles

Second round started with that predictions. Genoa was facing Juventus in Luigi Ferraris and it was clear that Juric squad could produce some problems to the leader. Just seventeen seconds after the start, Pjanic scored the fastest own goal of the Serie A’s history. In fact, Galabinov took a penalty kick seven minutes later to put Genoa two goals ahead Juventus.

But there was a man over the pitch called Dybala who couldn’t allow a defeat and scored a hat-trick. Cuadrado also scored and 2-4 was the final result, so the match finished with a stirring second-half comeback. At the same time, Bologna defeated Benevento thanks to a Donsah goal with Destro’s assist. Benevento was close to the draw (they scored eight minutes after the regulation time, but it was ruled out for offside), but after 103 minutes of match, Bologna got the three points.

Great comeback

The outstanding match of the italian league was Roma vs. Inter. Every football fan was looking to that fixture. The Stadio Olímpico di Roma was the perfect place for the battle and fans started shouting when the referee blew the whistle. Fifteen minutes passed when Nainggolan fed the ball through to Dzeko, who sent it into the left side of the goal. The goalkeeper was helpless and Roma started winning.

However, Spalletti knew it could be a difficult match and, at the end of the first half, he prepared a new strategy to make a comeback. Icardi was in charge to score the two goals that put Inter ahead Roma. Vecino, with an assist from Perisic, scored the last goal in the last minutes of the battle, stealing three very tough points from the Olímpico in the last match of saturday fixtures.

Belotti, an artist

As it was written before, Sunday league journey was marked by the stunning bicycle kick goal that Belotti scored against Sassuolo. It was just the first of the three goals of the Torino win. But what a goal from Belotti. It could be named as one of the candidates for the Puskas award. On the other hand, AC Milan got the victory against Cagliari 2-1 thanks to the Cutrone and Suso goals, which allow Milan to continue at the top of the league table.

Meanwhile, in San Paolo, Napoli defeated Atalanta 3-1 with a comeback, because Cristante scored for the visiting team at the beginning of the match. One of the surprises of the weekend was that Sampdoria won 1-2 against Fiorentina in Artemio Franchi. Bets had given the victory to Pioli squad, but Giampaolo team could make two goals in the first half to get three points from a hard match.

Time to think

Chievo vs. Lazio was also an interesting fixture. Lazio had spent five years without getting three points from Marc’Antonio Bentegodi. Draws and defeats since 2012 that made this match a little bit special for Inzaghi team. But everything has an end in life. Immobile powered an unstoppable header in off the crossbar to put Lazio ahead in the score. Pucciarelli could fire a rebound into the top right corner of the Strakosha goal, putting the draw in the result again, but Milinkovic-Savic unleashed a fabulous shot from long range and scored the winning goal. It was the end of the bad streak Lazio had in Chievo’s stadium.

The victory of SPAL over Udinese and the draw with no goals between Crotone and Hellas Verona were the other two fixtures of the weekend. With all the results, there are five leaders: Juventus, Inter, Napoli, AC Milan and Sampdoria, the only five teams to get six points in two matches. It’s soon, but the beginning is bringing great matches to the italian football fans. Next week, Serie A won’t be played as a consequence of the international break, so managers have time to prepare the next round.