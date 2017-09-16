Get ready for the 4th round

image: sscnapoli.it

Serie A doesn’t stop the party. 4th round is coming to give the Italian football fans another week full of emotions and matches to watch. There are three leaders at the moment: Juventus, Napoli and Inter with nine points each other. The start of the league competition is very important for each team to know how his final position will be, so let’s see what matches will be played this weekend.

Saturday starts strong

4th round will start with the battle between Crotone and Inter. One of the leaders will visit the Ezio Scida stadium to try to continue winning and being at the top. But it’s important to know that Crotone has only one point (they got a draw against Hellas Verona two rounds ago) and they need the points. Crotone may will be happy with one point, because it’s facing Inter, but Spalletti only thinks in winning, so fans should pay attention to this battle. Surprises may appear, who knows.

Fiorentina vs. Bologna will be played on Saturday too. In one hand, Pioli squad didn’t have a pretty good start in the league, but they won against Hellas Verona 0-5 and they have recovered their confidence. In the other hand, Bologna got a draw and a win in two matches and they are one point above Fiorentina. It’s soon and teams are near each other, but points are needed right now.

The last match of the Saturday league fixtures will be played in Stadio Olímpico di Roma. Roma comes back to Serie A after a draw against Atlético de Madrid in Champions League, important draw because Atlético is one of the best teams in the world, so Di Francesco isn’t sad with that result. Hellas Verona only got a point against Crotone, so they need to recover from that situation. However, Pecchia knows it won’t be easy.

The leaders need to win

Sunday league fixtures are going to be very interesting. In the morning, Sassuolo Calcio receives the visit of the leader, Juventus, in not such a good situation: as other teams, they only have one point and beating the leader and the champion of last year’s league competition is not an easy job. Some Juventus players like Chiellini, Khedira and Mandzukic may don’t play because of injuries, but Juventus continues having one of the best squads in Italy.

At 15:00, AC Milan will face Udinese in order to try to catch the leaders, because the most important goal of Milan’s this year campaign is to reach one of the four best positions to be able to play Champions League next year. Udinese, on another way, is looking to take one point at least from San Siro as it did last week with a win against Genoa. Delneri must prepare a very surprising strategy if they want a point.

Betting is not so easy this weekend

SPAL vs. Cagliari will be played at the same time as Torino is facing Sampdoria. Torino is now on the fifth position in the classification and Sampdoria is next to Torino, so it will be an interesting fixture. But Sampdoria has not played three rounds and the last time they played was on august, so they have had so much time to prepare this match and they will be ready to get three points.

Also at the same time, Napoli, the second leader (because of goal difference) will play at San Paolo with a nice visit for them. The last time Napoli faced Benevento, both teams were in Lega Pro and the two fixtures of the league were won by Napoli 2-0. Obviously, nowadays they are not the same as they were in that year (2004-2005), but it might be a good thought to Napoli in order to continue winning against Benevento.

Chievo will face Atalanta at 18:00 and, finally, the last game of the 4th round will be played in Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris. Genoa and Lazio will fight in one of the most interesting matches of the weekend. Lazio started the league better than Genoa, but that’s not a reason to bet all your money to a Lazio win. Surely, Juric has prepared such a rough battle and if Lazio wants to win, it will have to be at 100% in the last Sunday league fixture.