Three leaders who don't want to lose

It’s almost one month since Serie A started its league competition and it’s soon to make predictions. However, Italian football fans are being able to watch some really hard fixtures between first division teams. Last weekend, 4th round was played and some results show that it was not an easy journey for the leaders and, in general, for all Serie A squads. Let’s see what happened in this 4th round.

Easy and difficult job in Saturday matches

Saturday league fixtures started with a battle between Crotone and Inter in the stadium Ezio Scida. Before it started, betting an Inter win would have been the easiest bet, but Crotone made a good match and Inter didn’t have a good day. Skiniar scored in the 83rd minute and Perisic did it again seven minutes later, so Spalletti squad got three points in the last seven minutes and continues at the top of the table.

Later, the fixture between Fiorentina and Bologna would be the outstanding match of that day. Both teams needed the points because they didn’t have a good start of the competition, so Pioli and Donadoni had to prepare good strategies. Fiorentina got the lead thanks to a Chiesa goal, but Palacio put the draw again two minutes after that goal. Pezzella scored in the 70th minute and the final result was 2-1, score which gave three important points to Fiorentina.

The last Saturday league match was played at the Olímpico di Roma. Di Francesco had not a difficult match at home, so Roma did a good game and 3-0 was the score: Nainggolan got the lead for Roma in the 22nd minute and Dzeko scored two goals for the local team. In fact, Souprayen, from Hellas Verona, was sent off after receiving a second yellow card in the 66th minute, so things were easy for Roma.

Leaders continue winning

Sassuolo Calcio vs. Juventus was played in Stadio Città del Tricolore in the first Sunday game. It would have been an easy job for Juventus to take three points, but the Allegri squad is proud to have one player called Dybala who scored a hat-trick and gave another win for Juventus. Politano, from Sassuolo Calcio, scored in the first minutes of the second half, but it was not enough to stop Dybala.

In San Siro, Milan and Udinese had one battle whose result could have been a surprise. If Milan wouldn’t have been concentrated, Udinese could have won. However, Kalinic gave the lead to Milan in the 23rd minute. Lasagna scored the draw for Udinese, but Kalinic scored again, being the man of the match and giving three points to Milan, which is in the fifth position of the Serie A table.

Napoli vs. Benevento was the match with more goals of all the Serie A weekend fixtures. A hat-trick from Mertens and goals of Allan, Insigne and Callejón gave a 6-0 win against the Baroni squad. Benevento had nothing to do in San Paolo because Napoli took the lead at the start of the match. As Juventus and Inter, Napoli continues winning and being at the top of the table, so it’s being a pretty battle of the three leaders.

Great results for great matches

One of the hardest fixtures of the week was the game between Torino and Sampdoria. Both coaches, Mihajlovic and Giampaolo, knew that, so they were preparing this battle during the week. It was a great match from the beginning because Zapata scored in the first minute of the match. Baselli and then Belotti made a comeback for Torino, but Quagliarella, an ex-Torino player, put the draw again and the final score was 2-2.

The draw between Chievo and Atalanta and the victory of Cagliari against SPAL were two other games played on Sunday. However, the final match was kind of beautiful game. Genoa and Lazio were facing each other in Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris and betting for this match was so difficult. Lazio finished the match with a great win thanks to Bastos and Ciro Immobile (the score was 2-3) and got three rough points in the final battle of the 4th round.