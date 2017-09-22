There's no break for anyone

image: sassuolocalcio.it

After a great round during the weekend, Serie A comes back to the battle to continue his race to the title. It’s soon to know who will win, but some teams are showing what are they able to do and the most important teams are suffering the consequences. Calcio is not an easy league and the two leaders, Napoli and Juventus, must be at their best if they want to win the league competition. Let’s see what Serie A has prepared for this round.

Great battles for the leaders

League fixtures will start on Saturday at Stadio Olímpico di Roma. Di Francesco and Delneri will face each other in a match that Roma should win, because Di Francesco has a better team. In fact, Udinese has not taken any point from a game against Roma since 2013 (a draw in March at Stadio Friuli). If the local team wants to be near the top, it has to get the three points, but Udinese needs the points too because they are not in a good situation, so a great battle will be played in Roma in the first fixture of the round.

The second match will be played at Stadio Paolo Mazza at 18:00. After being defeated against Milan two days ago, SPAL receives another visit from a top team: Napoli, one of the leaders, continues to be unbeaten and they aren’t able to allow SPAL taking a point from the match. The win probability rating of SPAL is 3%, so betting a local victory is something a lot of people can do easily. But experts know that Serie A can be full of surprises, so Napoli hasn’t won the match yet.

The outstanding match of the week will be played on Saturday too, at 20:45. Juventus will face one of his most important enemies: the other team of the city, Torino. These fixtures has always been a great match and the last time they faced each other, both teams got a draw (in fact, that game was played in Juventus Stadium, like the one which will be played on Saturday). For that reason, this match is special for them and the final score won’t be decided until the referee blows his referee to indicate that the match is finished.

Unpredictable round

Sunday league fixtures will start with another great match. Sampdoria will receive AC Milan at Stadio Luigi Ferraris after getting a draw against Hellas Verona and a draw against Torino. Sampdoria has had two draws in a row and they want to break that with a victory to Montella squad, one of the teams which wants to be at the top of the classification at the end of the year. But AC Milan don’t agree with that plan and they will only allow themselves to take the three points versus Giampaolo squad.

Hellas Verona vs. Lazio will be played at 15:00 pm at Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi with lots of doubtful players: some players like Cerci and Cáceres from Hellas Verona and Basta and De Vrij from Lazio don’t know if they will be able to play the game. However, the win probability rating of Lazio is bigger than the one from Hellas Verona, but people know that, as it has been showed so many times, Calcio is not a league of predictions and the Verona team will surely fight for the victory.

Rough and difficult matches this round

Cagliari vs. Chievo will also be played at 15:00 pm. One game whose result is not clear because their past meetings show that both teams can win (it’s true that the last game between these teams finished with a great victory from Cagliari, but Chievo will fight). Crotone vs. Benevento will be the last game played at that time: it will be a great battle because Crotone and Benevento are both at the bottom of the table, so who knows who will win. At 18:00 pm, Sassuolo Calcio will face Bologna at Stadio Città del Tricolore in a match that, looking at the past meetings, it’s difficult to know what can happen.

Inter will face Genoa at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza at 15:00 pm. This is a curious fixture because when they play at home, they win: if Inter is the local team, it wins, and if Genoa is the local team, the victory is for Genoa (this info is taken from the past meetings between them). We’ll see if Inter wins. Finally, Fiorentina and Atalanta will play the last game of the 6th round at Stadio Artemio Franchi.