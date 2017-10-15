Not a good score for anyone

Sassuolo and Chievo Verona were not able to get the victory from the match played in MAPEI Stadium Città del Tricolore. Both teams had possession and both teams had chances to score, but nobody had success and the final score was the starting draw, so Sassuolo and Chievo got a point each one.

Before the match, there was a strange atmosphere in the stadium: Sassuolo knew that they hadn’t had a good start, because they were in the 17th position with only four points, and Chievo was near European positions, so most of fans didn’t expect a victory. However, MAPEI Stadium was a good place to recover from that bad situation and to get some advantage from the relegation positions.

Matri was the man who had the confidence of all the supporters, but the forward who played more minutes was Domenico Berardi and, after him, Diego Falcinelli. Sassuolo had scored four goals since the start of the Serie A 2017/2018 campaign and, in the other side, Chievo had scored nine goals. They were two different teams fighting for different things, so both squads were about to play a rough match in Città del Tricolore.

Great start

As it was said before, Sassuolo needed to get at least one point from this fixture, so their start was strong, trying to maintain the possession of the ball and trying to attack fastly to the goal defended by Sorrentino. They had the chance to score, but Chievo’s defensive strategy was pretty good and the goalkeeper didn't have so many problems with Sassuolo's attacking players.

At the beginning of the game, the Bucchi squad had the ball, but the most offensive team was Chievo because when they were attacking, all players were placed in the opposite side of the pitch. Besides, Madan squad was developing quite a violent game and the match was not so fast. Manganiello, the referee, was allowing some violent actions and both teams weren't agree with his decisions.

Doubts about all

In the middle of the first half, Sassuolo started losing the possession of the ball and Chievo was having more chances to score. In fact, local players weren't able to pass the ball between them with efficiency and their fans started whistling and having doubts about the team's development. It was clear that Sassuolo wasn't playing a great game, but they were mantaining the starting draw.

Chievo players were putting lot of pressure on Sassuolo players and that was the reason why Bucchi squad couldn't keep the possession. In other side, referee's decisions were not being so right and both teams were not happy with him. Like during the match, both squads were not taking advantage of their chances, so any of them could score and the result at the end of the first half was 0-0.

Sassuolo started stronger again

With no changes in any of the teams, the second half started like the first half: Sassuolo was trying to keep and advance with the possession of the ball. In fact, they had a clear chance to score, but they couldn’t take advantage of it. Chievo’s strategy was basically to wait for the ball and to attack when Sassuolo’s players were tired of maintaining the possession. But both managers were angry for the same reason: they weren’t able to create good chances.

For that reason, both coaches made changes in their squads: Magnanelli and Matri were replaced by Sensi and Falcinelli in Sassuolo’s side and Rigoni was replaced by Garritano. These changes had instantly effects, because Sassuolo scored, but the goal was not allowed because the referee indicated an offside. Besides, Chievo’s pressure on local players increased, pressure which allowed the visitant squad to have the ball.

No goals were seen

But this time, the opportunities to score were mainly created by Sassuolo: they were playing around the goal defended by Sorrentino and they were efficiently recovering the possession when the lost it, so Sassuolo was near to score the opening goal of the match. However, Chievo continued to have chances and Stepinski almost scored in the 77th minute, but the draw continued to be in the score.

The last minutes of the match were full of tension because anyone could open the score and, if that happened, there was not so many time to recover a point. Sassuolo was so near to score in the 90th minute, but any of both teams had so much success today and the final result was 0-0. This result does not make any benefit for Sassuolo Calcio, so Bucchi will have to think what to change for the next fixture in order to get more points and to avoid relegation positions.