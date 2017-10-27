No time for teams

image: acmilan.com

This weekend’s round will be full of great battles. After an intense weekly journey, italian teams have to come back to be as strong as they can in order to follow their goals. Last round was played three days ago and some players could be injured or tired, because there are going to play three matches in one week, but this is professional football and they have to give a 100 per cent of their abilities. Another round starts and things can change in few days. Let’s see what battles will be played on the weekend.

Pay attention to San Siro

Eleventh round will start with the outstanding match of the week. Milan, who won on wednesday against Chievo, will face Juventus, who won on wednesday against SPAL. Curiously, both teams won with the same result, 4-1, but each team is playing to get different goals: Allegri squad is trying to catch Napoli, the leader, which is three points ahead them and, in the other side, Milan is trying to reach Sampdoria to be in Europa League positions. It will be a very rough match.

After this, Bologna will visit Stadio Olímpico di Roma to get at least a point against Roma. Nowadays, Di Francesco squad is in fifth position, six places above Donadoni squad, who is seven points below them. It seems like they are so far from each other, but that reason could give an incentive to Bologna. Last time Bologna won this fixture in Stadio Olímpico was in 2012, when they made an incredible comeback and finished the match winning 2-3 in the last minute. Some things can happen two times.

Quite easy matches for top teams

On Sunday morning, Benevento and Lazio will be the first to play. De Zerbi squad has not got a point in any of the ten rounds which have been played. And it’s difficult that they can win this weekend, because they will be facing Lazio, who is showing a great performance in the last fixtures and it’s only three points below Napoli, like Juventus. Benevento fans have shown their frustration and things need to change in that team, but they will need a miracle to get the three points on sunday.

The leader, Napoli, continues winning every week. They are, as Inter, one of the two teams who are still undefeated. This way, it will be difficult for Juventus to win Serie A title again this year. And this week, they are facing Sassuolo, who is near the bottom of the classification and they are not playing so well in the last weeks, so bets are showing an easy victory for Napoli. They will play in San Paolo and Sassuolo will need to make the best strategy of their career if they want to get a point.

The table can change so much

Lots of rough games apart from the one between Milan and Juventus will be played in this round. Udinese will receive the visit of Atalanta in order to get themselves far from bottom positions. Atalanta wants to enter in Europa League positions, so both need the victory. SPAL, who is in relegation places, will try to get a point from their match against Genoa, who almost got a draw against Napoli on wednesday. Besides, Sampdoria and Chievo will face each other to stay in Europe positions.

Fiorentina, team that had not a great start of the competition, will visit Crotone at Ezio Scida with the same goal as Sampdoria, Chievo, Atalanta and Milan: to be in Europa League positions. Lots of teams are following the same goal. Torino and Cagliari are in the middle of the table and apparently they are not able to reach any goal, but they will have to get far from relegation places. Finally, on Monday, Hellas Verona will receive a difficult visit: Inter, in the second place, will have to get the three points if they don’t want Napoli to be further.